Liberia: LDEA Launches Community Partnership in King Gray to Tackle Drug Abuse

Monrovia — The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has launched a new community engagement initiative in King Gray, Paynesville, as part of its intensified efforts to combat drug trafficking and abuse in high-risk neighborhoods.

The move follows a weekend outreach event in the area, where residents, led by Town Chief Darlington Kprnnah and other community elders, pledged their full cooperation with the LDEA.

As a show of support, the community leadership handed over its unfinished administrative building to the Agency to serve as a temporary operational base.

According to the LDEA, the facility will support increased surveillance, enable a sustained law enforcement presence, and enhance the Agency's ability to disrupt local drug trafficking operations.

Deputy Officer-in-Charge Patrick Kamasu, who represented the LDEA during the engagement, said the initiative reflects the Agency's commitment to tackling the growing drug crisis across Liberia.

He assured residents that the LDEA remains focused on reducing the availability and use of narcotics in communities nationwide.

The King Gray community welcomed the initiative and expressed appreciation for the LDEA's direct engagement. Local leaders committed to working with the Agency to protect young people, maintain peace, and promote law and order in the area.

LDEA officials noted that the King Gray outreach is part of a wider national strategy to build public trust and mobilize community-level support. Similar engagements are expected to be rolled out in other drug-affected areas across the country as the Agency continues its campaign to dismantle trafficking networks and strengthen community resilience.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over rising drug use and its impact on public health, safety, and social stability in Liberia.