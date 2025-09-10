Africa: Liberia Showcases Climate Resilience Strategy At Africa Regional Climate Week

Addis Ababa — Liberia has reaffirmed its commitment to climate resilience and sustainable development during the Africa Regional Climate Week held at the Addis Convention Centre in Addis Ababa.

Representing the country at the High-Level Ministerial Meeting, Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), outlined Liberia's national approach to addressing the growing climate crisis, emphasizing both the continent's vulnerability and its proactive leadership.

In his remarks, Dr. Yarkpawolo highlighted the stark contrast between Africa's minimal contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions and the disproportionate impact it endures from climate change. He pointed out that Liberia, like many African nations, is already grappling with the devastating effects of climate disruptions. These include increasing sea erosion that is displacing entire communities along the coast, unpredictable rainfall patterns that are undermining food security and agricultural productivity, and more frequent and intense storms that continue to disrupt livelihoods and critical infrastructure.

Despite these challenges, Dr. Yarkpawolo made it clear that Liberia is not approaching climate change from a position of helplessness. Instead, the country is actively developing and implementing a comprehensive resilience strategy centered on integrity, equity, and sustainability. He outlined several pillars of Liberia's climate response.

One major focus is on carbon markets, where Liberia is in the final stages of developing a National Carbon Market Policy and an Article 6 framework. These initiatives are designed to attract climate finance and green investment while ensuring that all efforts maintain transparency and deliver equitable benefits to local communities. The goal, according to Dr. Yarkpawolo, is to engage the global carbon market without compromising environmental integrity or marginalizing vulnerable populations.

Another area of emphasis is the protection and restoration of Liberia's natural ecosystems. The country is actively working to rehabilitate its mangroves and wetlands, ecosystems that serve as natural buffers against climate-related events such as flooding and storm surges. At the same time, Liberia is implementing coastal protection programs to defend its shoreline and support both biodiversity and the emerging blue economy, which relies on the sustainable use of ocean and water-based resources.

Enforcement of environmental laws is also a critical component of Liberia's approach. Dr. Yarkpawolo noted that the EPA, under Liberia's Environmental Protection and Management Law, is taking action against illegal mining activities and mercury pollution, which pose significant threats to both human health and the environment.

He stressed that these enforcement efforts are being carried out alongside initiatives aimed at ensuring just transitions, meaning that affected communities are being supported with sustainable alternatives that offer long-term economic and social benefits.

In the area of clean and renewable energy, Liberia is pushing forward with the implementation of its new Net Metering Policy. This policy is facilitating the installation of solar energy systems in key public facilities, including health centers and government buildings. These systems are intended to enhance energy security and ensure that essential services remain operational during extreme weather events, thereby strengthening the country's overall climate resilience.

Dr. Yarkpawolo used the platform to reaffirm Liberia's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which outlines a target of reducing national emissions by up to 64 percent by 2030, contingent upon international support.

He called on development partners and global climate financiers to fulfill their commitments, particularly through the capitalization of the Loss and Damage Fund. He also stressed the importance of making adaptation finance more accessible to African institutions and expressed strong support for initiatives like the Tropical Forest Forever Facility, which seeks to preserve tropical forests as a global climate mitigation asset.

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Yarkpawolo challenged the prevailing narrative that often portrays Africa solely as a victim of climate change. He stated that while the continent is indeed vulnerable, it is also home to innovative and determined actors who are building resilient systems.

He urged international stakeholders to recognize Africa's efforts and invest in the continent's climate transition, asserting that such investments are essential to securing a safer and more stable climate future for the entire world.