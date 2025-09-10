Liberia: Jallah Kesselly Inducted As Governance Commission Executive Director

Monrovia — The Governance Commission (GC) has officially inducted Mr. Jallah C. Kesselly as its new Executive Director.

The induction ceremony was held on Monday in Monrovia. In his remarks, Mr. Kesselly expressed appreciation to President Boakai for the confidence placed in him, noting that his appointment is a call to national service, not politics.

"I must express my profound gratitude to His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for the trust he has placed in me with this appointment. The elections are over, and now, we are all simply Liberians, united in purpose. My role is to support, enable, and work alongside you," Kesselly said.

He commended his predecessor, Ms. Gebeh M. Doteh, and acknowledged the efforts of GC staff in maintaining the institution's stability. He promised to build on the foundation already established and emphasized a leadership approach rooted in collaboration. He announced that his first step will be engaging department heads to assess operational challenges and chart a way forward in line with the Commission's mandate.

"Our mandate is clear: to promote good governance and national integrity in direct support of the President's ARREST Agenda," Kesselly said. "We will do this through the development of sound policy recommendations, consistent performance monitoring, and by offering fearless, independent advice to both the Executive and the Legislature."

Acting Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Professor Dr. Alaric K. Tokpa, formally welcomed Kesselly and assured him of the Board's full support in managing the day-to-day affairs of the Commission. Dr. Tokpa described the Executive Director's role as central to the institution's function and pledged cooperation from commissioners, program managers, and staff.

However, Dr. Tokpa also emphasized the Commission's non-partisan nature, cautioning against political interference and reminding stakeholders of the GC's origins in Liberia's peacebuilding process.

"Liberia is a broken state. The creation of the Governance Commission from the 2003 Accra Peace Accord was part of the process to remake this broken state," he said. "We are here to serve the Liberian people--not to promote any political party. I will not hesitate to vaccinate the Commission against any partisan behavior."

The Governance Commission was established in the aftermath of Liberia's civil conflict to lead governance reform and support state-building efforts. It serves as a policy advisory body focused on public sector efficiency, institutional integrity, and inclusive national development.