Liberia: 'Five Years in Camp Can Fix Lone Star,' Says Liberian Football Enthusiast

Monrovia — A Liberian football enthusiast is calling on the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Liberia Football Association (LFA) to place Liberia's local-based players in a five-year uninterrupted camp.

Jerome Wilson, who currently resides in Canada, believes such program, supported by both local and international coaches and strong financial backing, is the only way for the country to build a competitive national team.

Wilson's recommendation comes after the Lone Star's poor performances in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where Liberia is in Group H alongside Equatorial Guinea, Malawi, Namibia, and Tunisia and São Tomé.

Wilson emphasized that the local players should be dedicated exclusively to the camp.

According to Wilson, a five-year program would allow local players to fully develop and, when combined with foreign-based players, could help Liberia regain its competitiveness in African and global football.

"If the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the LFA can work together with absolute financial support, I am confident Lone Star will return to viable competitions," he said.

Reviewing the current campaign, Wilson pointed out that Liberia has played seven matches, winning three, drawing two, and losing four.

The Lone Star now sits third in group H with 11 points, trailing Tunisia and Namibia, who are first and second with 22 and 15 points, respectively.

"Liberian people are tired of Lone Star's current performances," Wilson lamented. "I believe if the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the LFA can agree to camp the local-based players for five unbroken years with absolute financial support, the fans will see a big improvement. But if they fail to act on this call, Lone Star will continue to be mere participants in major competitions."