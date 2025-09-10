Liberia: Coach Famata Dean Sets High Targets for World Girls Ahead of New Season

Monrovia — With the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Upper Women's League fast approaching, World Girls head coach Famatta Dean is setting bold targets for the new campaign.

She says the "Iron Ladies," is preparing early to bounce back stronger after finishing sixth on the 12-team table last season.

"We started our preseason early because our fans want results, and I believe early preparation gives us a big advantage," Dean said.

"Our goal this year is simple, we want to see World Girls at the top, becoming champions and qualifying for the CAF Women's Champions League."

Dean, a former player who once anchored defenses, understands the pressure of building a competitive squad.

Last season, World Girls made headlines by reaching the final of the Orange Cup, where they ultimately fell to powerhouse Determine Girls.

That experience, she says, has fueled her ambition.

"It's unfair for the leadership of this club to keep investing and not get the results they deserve,"

she noted. "I have set a target to make the president and our fans happy, and the only way to do that is by winning either the league or the Orange Cup."

According to the coach, World Girls technical staff has moved aggressively to address weaknesses from last season.

Several new signings have been brought in, including foreign players who she believes will bring a new dynamic to the team.

"We have a new goalkeeper that people need to watch out for," she said with a smile. "At the official unveiling, the names of all our new players will be announced, but what I can assure our supporters is that these additions will make a big difference for us."

Dean also praised the LFA for opening the women's league to foreign players, calling it a timely step for the growth of the game.

"Women's football is growing, that is 100 percent true, but most of the clubs face financial struggles because they are run by individuals,"

she explained. "Allowing foreign players into the league changes the dynamic it makes it more competitive and also helps the national team."

Famatta predicts a more balanced and exciting league this season, warning fans not to expect a single team's dominance.

"This year will not be like before where one team controls everything," she said. "A lot of good foreign players are coming into the league, and that means we will see a different kind of football. It will be competitive, it will be tough, and that's what we need for women's football in Liberia."

Despite the financial constraints that many women's teams continue to face, Dean is confident that World Girls can rise above the odds.

"Our fans only want to see us win," she stressed. "That's why we started early, and that's why we are putting everything in place. We know the journey won't be easy, but I believe strongly that World Girls will make a mark in the league this season."

For the coach, the mission is clear: transform the "Iron Ladies" into champions.

"I played this game, and I know what it means to fight for a team," she concluded. "Now as a coach, my fight is to give our fans something to celebrate. This season, we are not just coming to participate we are coming to compete at the highest level."