Nigeria: We'll Begin Decarbonization of Abuja Airport Soon - Keyamo

The Federal Government has announced plans to commence the decarbonization of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, stated that the challenges posed by climate change necessitate decisive and concerted action by stakeholders to adopt decarbonization.

He suggested exploring group electrification of aprons and terminals, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) corridors, and waste-to-energy projects to reduce emissions in airport operations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Minister, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, disclosed this at a stakeholders' engagement on carbon emissions management at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja, organised by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

He said: "The global aviation community stands at a crossroads. On one hand, we are drivers of economic growth, connectivity, and national development. On the other, we are duty-bound to address our environmental impact with utmost seriousness.

"The challenge of climate change is not a distant theoretical concern; it is a present and pressing reality that demands decisive, concerted action. For Nigeria, a nation poised for exponential growth in air travel and trade, embedding sustainability into the very core of our aviation infrastructure is not an option, it is an imperative for long term, resilient prosperity".

Also speaking, the Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, stated that climate change poses a threat to the global aviation industry, with potential negative ripple effects on businesses and livelihoods if not properly managed.

Mrs. Kuku, who was represented by the Director of Human Resources and Administration, Dr. Luqman Eniola, said FAAN is committed to decarbonizing its operations through the implementation of strategic measures.

On the essence of stakeholder engagement, she said: "This forum is expected to help FAAN to understand emission management measures so that we can integrate them into our carbon management plan for the airport, where it is necessary."

She hinted that the FAAN ACA Team and the Carbon Emission Reduction Committee (CERC) carried out mapping in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Enugu, and Port Harcourt, noting that electricity consumption accounted for approximately 90 percent of the total emissions at Lagos airport from 2017 to 2023.

Kuku said the implementation of emission reduction measures for the Lagos airport has commenced, adding that further actions will be considered during the reconstruction and expansion of the airport's terminal buildings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, is also important to us and this is why we are hosting this event today to ensure that we hear from you, and we will journey together. As they say, 'never walk alone'! We want to walk with you, and we need you to walk with us in our determination of net-zero emissions target in our airport operations".

Vanguard News