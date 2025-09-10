Nigeria: Resident Doctors Mull Nationwide Strike As Ultimatum to Federal Government Expires

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) will this Wednesday decide whether to embark on a nationwide strike as its ultimatum to the Federal Government over outstanding demands expires.

NARD, which had earlier issued a 10-day ultimatum to relevant government agencies, warned that members would withdraw their services if urgent issues affecting their welfare were not addressed. The move comes at a time when Nigeria's fragile public health sector was already strained by a shortage of doctors, inadequate infrastructure, and overcrowded hospitals.

LEADERSHIP reports that in a communiqué issued on September 1, 2025, and signed by NARD President, Dr. Tope Osundara; General Secretary, Dr. Oluwasola Odunbaku; and Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr. Omoha Amobi, the association listed its demands. These include the immediate payment of the outstanding 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, settlement of five months' arrears from the 25-35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure review, and other long-standing salary backlogs.

The doctors also demanded payment of the 2024 accoutrement allowance arrears, prompt disbursement of specialist allowances, and restoration of recognition of the West African postgraduate membership certificates. In addition, they called on the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria to issue membership certificates to all qualified candidates, implement the 2024 CONMESS, resolve outstanding welfare issues in Kaduna State, and address the plight of resident doctors at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

Speaking with The PUNCH on Tuesday, Dr. Osundara said the outcome of Wednesday's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting would be pivotal.

"We are holding our NEC meeting tomorrow (today), and the outcome will determine our next line of action. At the meeting, we will review whether the government has made any meaningful progress on addressing our demands. If there is a positive response, it will guide our decision, but if not, the council will take a firm stance on the next steps, including the possibility of industrial action," he said.

NARD's First Vice-President, Dr. Tajudeen Abdulrauf, also confirmed that the NEC would assess the situation.

"The outcome of the meeting will depend on the government's response to our demands. If they are not addressed, we cannot guarantee industrial harmony, and a strike remains likely. Remember, we gave a three-week ultimatum in July and extended it. In the spirit of dialogue, the NEC mandated the National Officers' Committee to engage stakeholders for another three weeks, yet nothing has been done. When we meet tomorrow, we will review the government's response and decide on the next line of action," Abdulrauf stated.

Observers warn that another strike could paralyze healthcare delivery across the country, forcing patients to seek costly private care and worsening already dire health outcomes.