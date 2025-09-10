Nigeria: Qatar New Visa Rules Restrict Nigerian Men From Solo Travel

In addition, visa applicants must provide proof of a confirmed return ticket alongside hotel accommodation.

Nigerian male travellers will no longer be granted tourist or transit visas to Qatar unless accompanied by their families.

The Qatari government announced this in a recent notice as part of its new visa regulation.

These new restrictions come amid growing concerns by Qatari authorities over compliance with entry and exit regulations.

Qatar, in its notice, cited the frequent cases of overstays by Nigerian travellers as the reason for new restrictions.

According to the Qatari Ministry of Interior, only five-star hotels will now qualify for visa processing.

"The Qatar Ministry of Interior has announced updated visa regulations for Nigerian travellers, following recent cases of overstays.

"A confirmed return transfer must now be booked alongside your hotel before your tourist or transit visa can be processed.

"Only females or families may apply. Male travellers are no longer eligible unless accompanied by their family. Only 5-star hotels are now accepted for visa qualification," the notice read in part.

These changes apply to both new and pending visa applications, affecting Nigerians already in the approval process.

While not highly sought after for permanent migration, Qatar has always been a prime destination for Nigerian tourists.

Thousands of Nigerians visit the country each year.

However, the new restrictions could significantly limit access for individuals planning leisure or short-term visits to the middle eastern country.