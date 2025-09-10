North Africa: Moroccan FM Holds Telephone Conversation With Senegalese Counterpart

9 September 2025
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, had a telephone conversation on Monday with the Minister of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad of the Republic of Senegal, Cheikh Niang, newly appointed to this position.

During this conversation, Bourita extended to his Senegalese counterpart his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success in his high office.

The phone call was an opportunity for both ministers to highlight the unique nature of the relations between Morocco and Senegal, founded on a shared history, common values, and deep human ties.

Bourita and Niang also reaffirmed their commitment to working together to further strengthen these relations, in line with the High Orientations of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, and His brother, His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal.

