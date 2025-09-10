Morocco/Niger: 2026 World Cup African Qualifiers - Morocco Qualifies for Final Tournament After 5-0 Win Over Niger

5 September 2025
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The Moroccan national team has secured its qualification for the final stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup following its 5-0 victory over Niger on Friday evening at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, in a match counting for the 7th round of the African qualifiers (Group E).

The goals were scored by Ismael Saibari, who netted a brace (29th and 38th minutes), Ayoub El Kaabi (50th), Hamza Igamane (68th), and Azeddine Ounahi (84th).

With this victory, Morocco, which has booked its ticket to the American World Cup, to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, two matchdays before the end of the qualifiers, has strengthened its lead at the top of the group with 18 points from six wins in six matches. They are followed by Tanzania (10 points), Zambia and Niger (6 points each), and Congo (1 point).

The 2026 World Cup will mark Morocco's seventh appearance in the final tournament and its third consecutive qualification (1970, 1986, 1994, 1998, 2018, 2022).

