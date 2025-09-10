Liberia/Malawi: Lone Star's World Cup Hopes Dwindle After Painful 2-2 Draw in Malawi

Malawi — Liberia's national football team, the Lone Star, let a golden opportunity slip away on Monday, surrendering a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 draw against Malawi in a crucial World Cup qualifier.

The result significantly diminishes the team's hopes of advancing.

Striker Ayouba Kosiah gave Liberia a dream start, stunning the home crowd with an acrobatic finish in just the third minute.

Coach Thomas Kojo's men defended resolutely, taking their slim advantage into halftime.

Debutante goalkeeper Junior Yeanaye showed calm nerves after being given the start ahead of Tommy Songo.

The Lone Star doubled their lead in the 61st minute when Kosiah completed his brace, sparking wild celebrations among the Liberian fans who sensed a famous away victory.

However, the hosts, roared on by their supporters at the Bingu National Stadium, mounted a spirited comeback.

Frank Mhango pulled one back in the 72nd minute, and just eight minutes later, Chawanangwa Kaonga leveled the score, breaking Liberian hearts.

Despite leading twice, Liberia struggled to maintain control of the game, with Malawi dominating possession at 61% to Liberia's 39%.

The draw effectively ends Liberia's hopes of progressing from Group H.

They remain third with 11 points, one behind second-placed Namibia, while Tunisia, who thrashed the Lone Star 3-0 in their previous outing, comfortably lead with 22 points.

For Kojo and his team, the disappointment is clear: what could have been a qualifier-defining victory has turned into a painful reminder of missed opportunities on the road to the 2026 World Cup.