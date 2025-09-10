Liberia: Heaven Eleven Make History, Lift Inaugural Bettomax Champions Cup

Monrovia — History was written on Sunday at the Tusa Field as Paynesville-based Heaven Eleven Football Club etched their name into Liberia's football folklore, defeating Bea Mountain in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout to win the maiden Bettomax Champions Cup 3-2.

The grand finale had goals, nerves, and unrelenting drama.

Yaya Bility's towering header in the 28th minute ignited the "Messengers" faithful, but Bea Mountain's response was swift. Just eight minutes later, Emmanuel Karblee rose highest to nod home from a Jenkins Sieh delivery, pulling the game level at 1-1.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

With neither side able to break the deadlock after regulation, penalties became the cruel decider.

After six kicks each, Heaven Eleven held their nerve while Bea Mountain blinked, sealing a 3-2 shootout triumph to the disbelief of their supporters.

The victory not only secured Heaven Eleven their first major silverware but also stamped their place among Liberia's rising football powerhouses.

A Tournament of Firsts

The two-week competition, staged from August 23 to September 7, brought together the top eight teams from the last First Division season in a showcase of grit and skill.

Beyond football, there were rewards. Each participating club received $2,000 in preparation fees, while the winners bagged $10,000, runners-up $5,000, third place $3,500, and fourth place $3,000.

Freeport FC claimed bronze after edging Global Pharma 1-0 in the third-place playoff.

Bettomax Applauds Quality

Bettomax Liberia Country Director, Wassim Abboud, expressed delight at the tournament's success.

"I am astonished and amazed by the quality of football played here today. I didn't expect to see that much pure quality. The guys have invested so much in their teams, which is very good," Abboud told reporters.

He assured that Bettomax remains committed to Liberian football, adding:

"We are here to invest in corporate social responsibility and to keep the community close to our heart. We are supporting clubs like Watanga and Shaita FC and will ensure they get the best."

LFA Backs Corporate Investment

Liberia Football Association (LFA) President Mustapha Raji praised Bettomax for investing more than $50,000 in the inaugural competition as part of a three-year partnership with the local football governing body.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It's not about the money but the thought of a company doing business in Liberia and reinvesting some of its revenue into football. This strengthens our clubs and aligns with the vision of the President of Liberia, the chief patron of sports, who is keen on creating opportunities for young Liberians," Raji said.

He further hailed the smooth organization of the competition:

"This tournament has been a huge success. Over two weeks, we witnessed incredible talent, sportsmanship, and organization. From scheduling to prize distribution, everything ran smoothly, and I am proud of all the clubs that participated."

Heaven's Crown

For Heaven Eleven, this triumph was about far more than money.

"Winning this tournament means a lot to the team. It's not about the money but the pride that comes with it," said Moses Cooper, reflecting on the club's journey.

As the final whistle blew, chants of "Heaven! Heaven!" echoed across Tusa Field, marking a moment that will forever be remembered in Liberia's football story.