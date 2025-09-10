Liberia: A New Chapter for Liberian Football? the Case for Coach Marcus Laquie

analysis

Monrovia — A new movement is building in Liberia's football community, with growing calls for the Liberia Football Association (LFA) to appoint one of its most qualified sons, Coach Marcus "Polo" Laquie, to lead the national youth football program.

After more than 20 years of developing young talent overseas, Laquie is prepared to bring his world-class expertise back home to reshape the future of Liberian football.

With a UEFA A and Elite Youth coaching license and two Master's degrees in soccer coaching and sport psychology, Coach Laquie offers a tested, research-based blueprint for building a strong, lasting youth development system from the U-10 to the U-20 level.

A Liberian Coach With World-Class Credentials

Laquie's coaching experience is a testament to his experience across three top football cultures: Canada, the UK, and elite youth academies.

Coach Marcus Laquie has built a strong reputation through his diverse coaching experience across North America and Europe, demonstrating a proven ability to develop elite talent and lead successful teams.

At Toronto FC Academy, Laquie served as a U-16 Head Coach, where he guided his team to the #1 ranking in the MLS Next North East Conference and a League1 Ontario Championship.

His leadership directly contributed to the development of several players who went on to sign professional contracts.

In Scotland, Laquie worked with Gartcairn Women's FC in the Scottish Women's Premier League 2. There, he focused on implementing high-performance training and strategic planning, enhancing the club's professional standards.

As Technical Director for AFC Southampton Academy, Laquie oversaw the development of 49 players who advanced to professional contracts or secured scholarships, showcasing his expertise in creating pathways for young athletes to succeed at the next level.

A Blueprint for Liberian Football

Laquie believes Liberia's struggles to qualify for youth tournaments are not from a lack of talent but from a lack of structure.

"It's not the talent that's missing, it's the structure," he said. "That's what I want to help build."

His program focuses on holistic player development by combining modern coaching methods with sports psychology to strengthen athletes both physically and mentally.

It emphasizes the use of data-driven performance analysis to guide progress and introduces a customized training curriculum tailored to individual and team needs.

Additionally, it establishes clear pathways that connect local academies to the national team, ensuring a structured pipeline for nurturing and elevating talent.

His work speaks for itself: six players from his U-16 team in Canada were promoted to the U-17 national team and competed in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Beyond his technical skills, Laquie brings a deep personal understanding of Liberian football, having played on the same dusty fields and faced the same challenges as the next generation of players. He sees this not as a job, but a chance to serve.

"I've done this abroad. I know what it takes," he said. "Now I want to do it for my country."

This is more than just a proposal, it's an opportunity for the LFA to invest in Liberia's youth, pride, and future.