Ghana: I Am a Very Lonely Person Because of My Work' - Dr. Stephen Amoah

9 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah has revealed that he often feels very lonely despite being seen by the public as an energetic and outspoken politician.

In an interview with GHone TV, Dr. Amoah explained that his busy schedule leaves him with little time for social activities or friendships.

According to him, the 24 hours in a day are never enough for the amount of work he has to do.

"People see me outside as jovial, vibrant, and outspoken, but the truth is that when I leave that space, I am very lonely. I hardly have friends. I don't even know the houses of more than six MPs," he said.

The legislator noted that he rarely goes out to socialize and spends most of his time learning or working on personal projects.

He added that his principle in life is to be socioeconomically independent, which requires constant hard work.

Dr. Amoah stressed that he believes everyone should strive to be independent since life is unpredictable and people can be disappointed or abandoned at any time.

Despite his loneliness, he said his focus remains on building himself and contributing to the nation.

