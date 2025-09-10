Ghana: Interior Minister Reviews Curfew On Bole Township

The Minister for the Interior, on the advice of the Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument, has reviewed the Curfew hours for Bole Township and its environs in the Savannah Region from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am, effective Tuesday, September 09, 2025.

Government continues to urge Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and People of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area.

Meanwhile, the ministry is urging the people of Bole Township and its environs to note the following.

A total ban on carrying firearms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons, adding that any person found contrary to this, will be arrested and prosecuted.

No two or more persons should be seen on motorbikes throughout the day, and no war regalia should be worn throughout the day.