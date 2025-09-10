Ghana: DVLA Set to Introduce Personal Number Reservation Platform in 2026

9 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has announced that it will introduce a new service called DVLA Select in 2026.

The platform will allow clients to choose and reserve their preferred vehicle registration numbers online before going to a DVLA office to complete the full registration process.

According to the DVLA, the move is part of efforts to make its services more convenient and customer-friendly.

The Authority said further details on how the system will work will be communicated to the general public at a later date.

The DVLA reminded Ghanaians that it remains committed to ensuring safety and efficiency in all its operations.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.