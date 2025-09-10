Ghanaian Medical Students in Cuba Cry for Help Over 17-Month Stipend Delay

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) in Cuba has appealed to President John Mahama to intervene in what they describe as a crisis facing Ghanaian medical students studying in the country.

The executives said their colleagues had not received their stipends for the past 17 months and had also been denied book allowances for five consecutive years.

They explained that despite repeated appeals to the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, no meaningful response had been received.

According to the students, worsening economic conditions in Cuba had made life unbearable.

They noted that inflation was high, basic necessities were scarce, and the cost of living had become very difficult to manage.

The executives reported that students were sometimes forced to skip meals, while others survived on bread and water.

They indicated that some of the food available was of poor quality, with flies and maggots in them.

They further stated that many students walked between 10 and 15 kilometres daily to attend lectures and clinical rotations because they could not afford public transport.

They said internet access, which was essential for academic work, had become unaffordable, leaving students academically isolated.

Without book allowances, they explained, students had to rely on outdated materials and photocopies, which compromised the quality of their education.

The union revealed that some students had fainted during clinical duties due to hunger and exhaustion.

They also noted that mental health challenges, including anxiety and depression, were becoming more common.

According to the executives, needy students were suffering humiliation and anxiety as a result of debts owed to foreign colleagues.

They described the situation as not just financial but a humanitarian emergency, stressing that these students were future doctors who were now struggling to survive.

The NUGS Cuba executives called on President Mahama to urgently ensure the immediate disbursement of stipends, restore book allowances, and establish a sustainable system to prevent such delays in future.

They expressed hope that the President would act swiftly, saying this was a moment to restore hope and show that Ghana stood by her children even when they were far from home.