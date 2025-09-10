Liberia: Former LTA Chair Kamara Re-Arrested, Remanded to Prison On Corruption Charges

- Criminal Court 'C' at the Temple of Justice has ordered the re-arrest of Abdullai L. Kamara, former chairman of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) and ex-CEO of Tamma Corporation, only days after he was cleared by the Supreme Court and certificated by the same court.

Kamara and Fabian Laveland, the current CEO of Tamma Corporation, were indicted by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) on multiple counts, including economic sabotage, fraud on internal revenue, misuse of public funds, theft, misapplication of entrusted property, criminal facilitation, solicitation, and conspiracy.

The indictment, issued by a Montserrado County grand jury and authorized by Judge Ousman F. Feika, commanded authorities to bring Kamara before the court during its August Term, 2025. Following his appearance, Kamara was remanded to the Monrovia Central Prison to await trial.

Ties to the Digital Transformation Scandal

Judiciary sources told The Liberian Investigator that Kamara had reportedly sought a secret out-of-court settlement to avoid indictment, though the effort never materialized. The charges stem from his alleged role in financial irregularities tied to the Liberia Digital Transformation Project (LDTP), a flagship government-backed initiative intended to modernize the country's digital infrastructure.

Though Kamara was not at the LTA when the transactions occurred, his private company, TAMMA Corporation, was identified as a major beneficiary of unauthorized disbursements totaling more than L$178 million and US$440,000. His suspension and subsequent replacement at the LTA were widely viewed as fallout from the scandal, which has become one of the most politically charged cases of the Boakai administration.

Audit Findings Raise Conflict-of-Interest Concerns

A damning General Auditing Commission (GAC) report, released in September 2024 at President Boakai's request, revealed that between July and November 2023, the LTA disbursed L$262,844,500 and US$450,000 to TAMMA Corporation and 231 Data Incorporated, linked to U.S.-based Liberian Niahson K. Porte. The payments occurred in the waning months of the Weah administration and spilled into the transition period.

The audit found no contracts, procurement records, or proof of deliverables for the payments. It also revealed that Kamara, then serving solely as TAMMA's CEO, was a signatory to the LDTP account alongside then-LTA Chairperson Edwina Zarkpah, raising sharp conflict-of-interest questions.

"There was no evidence of how TAMMA Corporation and 231 Data Incorporated were selected," the report stated. "There were no contracts, no procurement processes, and no accountability mechanisms in place."