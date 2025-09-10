Liberia: Kamara to Be Released On $295k Bond After Brief Incarceration

- Barely hours after being remanded to the Monrovia Central Prison, former Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) chairman Abdullai L. Kamara is set to regain his freedom on a criminal appearance bond of US$295,033.33.

Lawyers representing Kamara, accompanied by court sheriffs, were seen en route to the South Beach facility Tuesday afternoon to process his release. The development comes less than a day after Criminal Court "C" ordered his re-arrest on multiple corruption charges, including economic sabotage, fraud, theft, and criminal conspiracy.

Kamara's bond was approved following heated legal exchanges earlier in the day. Judiciary officials told The Liberian Investigator that the bond amount was calculated based on the scale of the alleged financial losses tied to the Liberia Digital Transformation Project (LDTP).

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) indicted Kamara alongside Fabian Laveland, CEO of Tamma Corporation, accusing them of benefiting from unauthorized payments exceeding L$178 million and US$440,000.

Though Tuesday's bond secures Kamara's temporary freedom, the case remains one of the most politically charged corruption trials of the Boakai administration. The LACC maintains that Kamara's company, Tamma Corporation, received payments without contracts or procurement records, raising serious conflict-of-interest concerns.

Court sources confirmed that once processing is complete, Kamara is expected to walk out of the Monrovia Central Prison later this evening.