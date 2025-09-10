Liberia: New Scholarship Launched in Bong to Empower Vulnerable Youth

Several students from Bong County have benefited from the newly launched Dr. Donzell Lee Scholarship Program, aimed at expanding access to higher education for vulnerable and underprivileged youth in the county.

The scholarship was officially launched over the weekend by the Rural Liberia Human Development Initiatives (RLHDI) in collaboration with the Dr. Donzell Lee Scholarship Program in Gbarnga.

Speaking at the event, former Liberian Ambassador to the United States, Mexico, and Canada, Jeremiah C. Sulunteh, provided an overview of the scholarship and its objectives. He explained that the program is dedicated to increasing educational opportunities for deserving youth across Liberia, particularly those facing financial and socio-economic challenges.

"The scholarship is officially open to high school graduates in Liberia. Its purpose is to expand access to higher education, promote equity and inclusion for marginalized youth, strengthen Liberia's human capital, reduce dropout rates through sustained support, and foster community engagement among recipients," Ambassador Sulunteh said.

He added that the anticipated impact of the program is to empower youth through education, cultivate civic-minded leaders, strengthen the workforce to drive economic growth, and foster sustainable community development in Liberia.

Ambassador Sulunteh noted that many talented young people in rural areas are often excluded from higher education due to financial constraints and limited access to support systems. "This scholarship bridges that gap by providing support that empowers students to pursue their dreams, contribute meaningfully to their communities, and drive national development," he said.

Named in honor of Dr. Donzell Lee, President of Tougaloo College in Mississippi, USA, the scholarship recognizes his outstanding efforts in providing international educational opportunities for Liberian students, especially those from Bong County.

Lebah Bingo, consultant for the scholarship program in Liberia, emphasized that the award is strictly merit-based. Beneficiaries are required to maintain a minimum grade point of 2.7 each semester to retain the scholarship.

The first phase of the program targets 15 students across Cuttington University, University of Liberia, and Bong County Technical College. Mr. Bingo revealed that the number of scholarship recipients will increase in the next academic semester, expanding opportunities to students in additional universities across Liberia.

Bong County Education Officer, David Boakai, lauded the initiative, urging beneficiaries to view the scholarship as an opportunity to excel academically. The students themselves expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ambassador Sulunteh and Dr. Donzell Lee for providing financial support that enables them to pursue higher education.

"This support will forever be remembered in the history of our academic journey," the beneficiaries said.

The launching ceremony was attended by a cross-section of citizens, students, educational stakeholders, lecturers, and local authorities, highlighting the collaborative effort to strengthen educational opportunities in Bong County.