Ghana: 80 People Interrogated So Far - Mahama Reveals

10 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that 80 people have already been interrogated under his government's anti-corruption drive.

During his media engagement at the Jubilee House, the president explained that the ongoing investigations form part of "Operation Recover All Loot ," a nationwide effort to trace and retrieve state funds and assets.

He noted that several high-profile cases, including the SkyTrain, National Service Authority and National Cathedral matters, are already in court, with more prosecutions expected as evidence is finalised.

According to him, the exercise is meant to reinforce public accountability and signal that no one is above the law under his administration.

