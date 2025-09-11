Ghana: 9 Forest Reserves Recovered From Illegal Mining - President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced the recovery of nine forest reserves from illegal mining under his government's intensified environmental protection drive.

Addressing journalists at the Jubilee House, the president explained that hundreds of excavators, water pumps and other equipment have been seized as part of the operation, while degraded areas are being reclaimed and restored.

He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to end mining in protected areas, deploy more personnel to safeguard river bodies and strengthen laws to secure Ghana's natural resources for future generations.

This notwithstanding, President Mahama revealed that two of the retrieved forest reserves had gone back into the hands of illegal miners, however, adequate measures have been put in place to reclaim them.