Ghana: National Service Authority Gets New Director-General

10 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Service Authority (NSA) has officially welcomed a new Director-General, Ms. Ruth Dela Seddoh, following a brief handing-over ceremony at its headquarters on Tuesday.

The event marked the formal transfer of leadership from the outgoing Director-General, Mr. Felix Gyamfi, to Ms. Seddoh. Management and staff of the Authority attended the ceremony.

Mr. Gyamfi used the occasion to thank staff for their support during his tenure.

He encouraged them to give the same cooperation to Ms. Seddoh to ensure the continued growth and impact of the Authority.

Ms. Seddoh expressed appreciation to government for the confidence placed in her.

She promised to build on the achievements of her predecessor and called for teamwork, dedication and innovation to help the NSA deliver on its mandate to support national development.

Management of the Authority pledged their full support to the new leadership as the organisation enters its next phase.

By: Jacob Aggrey

