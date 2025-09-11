Ghana: Two Firefighters, One Civilian Sustain Injuries At Lartebiokorshie Warehouse Fire - Gnfs

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says two of its officers and one civilian sustained injuries in a warehouse fire that broke out at Lartebiokorshie near the Salvation Army School in Accra on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

In an incident update shared on its official Facebook page, the Service said it received a distress call at 4:15 p.m. and dispatched a response a minute later.

The first fire tender from the Greater Accra Regional Headquarters Substation arrived at 4:24 p.m., where the blaze was already well advanced.

According to the GNFS, reinforcements quickly followed, with five additional fire tenders from Industrial Area, Circle, Accra Metro, Ministries, and Flagstaff House fire stations, supported by four private water tankers.

The Service explained that after several hours of firefighting, the blaze was brought under control at 7:44 p.m., preventing it from spreading to nearby residential homes.

It added that the injured firefighters and civilian were treated and are recovering well.

The GNFS noted that earth-moving equipment is currently being used to excavate debris to fully extinguish the fire, which involved leather and plastic footwear materials stored in the warehouse.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

By: Jacob Aggrey