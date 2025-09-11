Ghana: Government Orders Evacuation of Excavators From Tema Port

10 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Government of Ghana has directed that all excavators currently at the Port of Tema be moved to military installations in Tema, Shai Hills, and Accra.

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), which issued the directive on Friday, August 22, 2025, said the exercise is being carried out in collaboration with security and regulatory agencies.

According to the GPHA, the move is aimed at regulating the importation of excavators and ensuring that they are kept safely until their owners complete the necessary clearance processes.

The GPHA explained that the evacuation will also help decongest the Port and create more space for other goods.

It revealed that existing customs clearance procedures will still apply. However, once importers complete their clearance, they will now have to collect their equipment from the designated military facilities.

The GPHA added that all costs involved in transporting the excavators to the military sites, as well as custody charges, will be the responsibility of the consignees.

The Authority appealed to stakeholders to comply with the directive, stressing that the exercise is in the interest of both national security and smooth trade operations.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

