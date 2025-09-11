Ghana: Benjamin Asare's Call-Up Inspires Local Players - Osei Asibey

Hearts of Oak defender, Osei Asibey, has acknowledged that the call-up of Benjamin Asare, the current number one goalkeeper of the Ghana Black Stars, has given confidence to many local players to work hard.

Asibey explained that playing for the senior national team is time-based, and at the right time, every local player will get their chance.

"The Black Stars belong to Ghanaians, and everybody will get the chance to play for the Black Stars when the time is right. Benjamin Asare is a local player, and he has gotten the chance. I'm sure when it is our time, the country would call us to serve," he asserted

Osei Asibey added that Asare's achievement shows that with hard work, local players can also receive Black Stars call-ups.

By: Jacob Aggrey