Nigeria: Qatar Tightens Visa Rules for Nigerian Travellers Over Overstay Concerns

The Qatar Ministry of Interior has introduced new visa regulations for Nigerian travellers, following a series of reported overstays by visitors from Nigeria.

A flyer seen by Daily Trust from TravelTank, a travel support firm, outlines the updated requirements, which take effect immediately and apply to all pending visa applications.

According to the notice, three major changes have been implemented.

Firstly, travellers must now book a confirmed return transfer alongside their hotel reservation before their tourist or transit visa can be processed.

Secondly, eligibility has been restricted to only female travellers and families. Male applicants will no longer be considered unless they are travelling with their family.

Thirdly, only 5-star hotels are now accepted for visa qualification, effectively raising the bar for accommodation standards.

"These requirements apply to all pending visa approvals," the flyer stated, urging clients to comply with the new conditions to avoid delays or rejections.

The move is seen as part of Qatar's effort to tighten entry protocols and ensure better compliance with immigration rules, especially in light of recent incidents involving Nigerian nationals overstaying their permitted duration.

The new restrictions are expected to impact travel plans for many Nigerians, particularly solo male travellers, and may lead to increased costs due to the 5-star hotel requirement.