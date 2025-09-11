Nigeria: Tragedy As Diphtheria Claims 10 Lives in Niger

Minna — Ten lives (all of them children) have been lost as a result of diphtheria disease in some communities of Niger State.

According to reports, all the children died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Bida where their parents rushed them to for treatment after the attack.

It was gathered that the deceased were from Agaie and Bida communities.

According to findings, shortage of drugs and prompt treatment culminated in the death of the children.

One source claimed anonymously that the figure is high because "children are dying almost on a daily basis since the outbreak occurred."

The source pleaded with the Niger State Government to hurriedly rush drugs to hospitals in Agaie and Bida Local Government Areas to stop the spread of the disease which could lead to more death.

"This is a matter of life and death, and timely action will not only curb the spread of diphtheria but also restore confidence in our healthcare system," the source said

When contacted, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tertiary Health Care, Dr. Mohammed Gana, confirmed the development but not casualty.

"Yes there is an outbreak of diphtheria we are doing everything possible to put the spread under control," Gana said before confirming that the disease outbreak is prominent in Agaie and Bida LGAs.

He said the high death toll was as a result of some parents refusing to submit their children for vaccination in the affected areas but expressed gratitude to partners for coming to the assistance of the state with the provision of medicaments.

Gana, however, said the situation is already being brought under control.