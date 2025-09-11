Nigeria: UK Pledges £19m for Climate-Resilient Health, Education Facilities in Kano, Jigawa

The United Kingdom Government has committed £19 million to strengthen climate-resilient health and education infrastructure in Nigeria, in partnership with the Federal Government, UNICEF, and the governments of Kano and Jigawa States.

In a press statement after a joint inauguration by the UK Government, UNICEF, Federal Ministry of Health and the Governments of Kano and Jigawa States.

The funding was announced during the inauguration of 84 model facilities including 39 primary healthcare centres and 45 schools under the Climate Resilient Infrastructure for Basic Services, CRIBS, initiative.

The programme, considered a first of its kind in Nigeria, seeks to protect essential services from worsening climate threats such as floods, droughts, and extreme heat.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Nigeria is ranked the world's second most vulnerable country in terms of climate-related risks to children, with millions of young people already affected by environmental shocks. The CRIBS approach introduces targeted adaptation measures to ensure schools and healthcare centres can continue to serve communities despite rising climate challenges.

Speaking at the event, the Development Director, Nigeria, at the British High Commission in Abuja, Cynthia Rowe said the investment reflects the UK's commitment to supporting Nigeria's resilience.

"The UK Government is proud to support the Government of Nigeria through this £19m commitment to the CRIBS programme. This work has been developed through a partnership of organisations and experts including the Federal Government of Nigeria, UNICEF, World Bank, World Health Organization, Sextant Foundation, JigSaw, Fab Inc, Crown Agent and the UK Lafiya Programme. CRIBS demonstrates how climate-resilient infrastructure can improve access to basic services for vulnerable populations. We hope this model inspires broader replication across Nigeria," Rowe said.

Also speaking, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Wafaa Saeed, described the initiative as proof of the power of collaboration in addressing urgent climate and development challenges.

"This initiative is a testament to what strong partnerships can achieve. By investing in climate-smart infrastructure, we are not only protecting services but also empowering communities to safeguard their children's future. CRIBS is a model for how we can build resilience where it matters most, at the frontline of service delivery," Saeed stated.

Officials from the Federal Ministry of Health, as well as representatives of Kano and Jigawa State governments, hailed the facilities as a milestone in ensuring that climate change does not derail progress in healthcare and education.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Nigeria Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The inauguration featured ribbon-cutting ceremonies, site tours, and community interactions showcasing how climate-resilient designs can keep hospitals running and classrooms open, even in the face of floods or heatwaves.

The CRIBS programme, jointly delivered by multiple partners, is designed to provide scalable, community-owned solutions that can be adopted nationwide.

According to the organisers, the project aligns with Nigeria's national and state-level climate action plans while reinforcing commitments to universal health coverage and inclusive education.