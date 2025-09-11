Ghana: Criminal and Seditious Libel Law Was Repealed in 2001 Yet We Still Face Harassment - NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has criticised the government for what it calls a return to the "culture of silence" in Ghana, despite the repeal of the Criminal and Seditious Libel Law more than two decades ago.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the party said the arrest and detention of its Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye, for allegedly insulting the Inspector General of Police (IGP) was the latest sign of political intimidation.

According to the NPP, eight months into President John Dramani Mahama's administration, state security had been "weaponised" not to fight illegal mining or protect citizens, but to intimidate and punish dissenting voices.

The party said insecurity in areas such as Bawku, Nkwanta and Gbeniyiri in the Savannah Region had claimed more than 32 lives and displaced over 50,000 people, yet the police and national security were more focused on arresting opposition supporters and social media users for their posts.

The NPP noted that Ghana abolished the Criminal and Seditious Libel Law in 2001 under President John Agyekum Kufuor to protect free speech and media freedoms.

It described the recent arrests of opposition members as an erosion of those democratic gains.

The party said it did not condone insults or vulgar language in public discourse but stressed that anyone who felt defamed should seek redress through civil defamation suits, not criminal prosecution.

It also accused the government of undermining the judiciary by "weaponising" it against political opponents, citing the removal of the Chief Justice.

"The growing climate of intimidation and criminalisation of speech is a serious assault on Ghana's democracy," the statement signed by NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong said.

The NPP called on all Ghanaians to resist what it described as a return to tyranny and pledged to roll out a series of actions to protect the country's democratic gains.

By: Jacob Aggrey