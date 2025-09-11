Nigeria: Petrol Stations in Port Harcourt Reopen As NUPENG Suspends Strike

A commercial driver in the city said the price of petrol increased "unimaginably" within 24 hours after filling stations stopped selling fuel to the public.

Some petrol stations in Port Harcourt City, Rivers State, have returned to business following the suspension of the strike declared by the Nigeria Union of Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) survey conducted around the Port Harcourt metropolis on Wednesday showed that many petrol stations were open for business.

Recall that NUPENG directed its members to embark on a strike over alleged anti-labour practices by Dangote Refinery.

The union had also accused the firm of planning to render its members jobless following moves to hire non-affiliated drivers.

Some petrol station managers who spoke to NAN said that the reopening of their business outlets followed a directive from their union.

At a major petrol station along Eleme Road, a manager who preferred anonymity said that the alleged issue of victimisation of staff due to union membership should be given proper attention.

"We believe that all the issues raised have been given the right attention; this will ensure stability and harmony," the manager said

It would be recalled that Billy Harry, the national president of the Petrol Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria, issued a statement on Tuesday, urging members to suspend the strike.

Mr Harry said the decision to call off the strike followed intense negotiations between NUPENG and Dangote Refinery.

"Based on the resolutions reached during the negotiations, we have to give a fresh directive to our members to open for business," he said.

Also speaking to NAN, Ekene Kamsi, a commercial taxi driver, described the suspension of the strike as a welcome development.

He said that the price of petrol increased "unimaginably" within 24 hours after filling stations stopped selling fuel to the public. "We bought petrol at N1,800 per litre from roadside sellers," Mr Kamsi said.

"With the suspension of the strike, we already have too many issues to grapple with," he said.