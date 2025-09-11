West Africa: Activist Arrested After Urging Protests Ahead of Key Election Ruling

press release

Ivorian political activist Ibrahim Zigui was arrested on September 1, 2025, after urging supporters of the opposition PPA-CI party to prepare for protests ahead of the Constitutional Council's ruling on who qualifies to appear on the presidential ballot.

Relatives said armed men stormed Zigui's home in Abidjan, ransacked it, and drove him to an unknown destination. Since then, both his family and political allies have received no information about his whereabouts, and the authorities have not issued any official statement.

In the video, Zigui, a supporter of the opposition party, former president Laurent-Gbagbo-led PPA-CI, called on activists to "fill every public space" with Ivorian flags and jerseys once the Council announces its decision. His arrest comes amid mounting political tension ahead of the October presidential elections. Earlier this year, opposition figure Dr Boga Sako was forced into exile after criticising President Alassane Ouattara's intention to seek a fourth term.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) is deeply concerned that Zigui's arrest and continued detention undermines freedom of expression, which is guaranteed under Ivorian and international law. We urge the Ivorian authorities to promptly clarify the circumstances of Zigui's arrest. If state security forces are responsible, the charges should be made public and due process respected. If politically motivated actors are involved, the state must condemn, investigate, and bring those responsible to account.

As presidential elections in Côte d'Ivoire approach, the MFWA calls on political actors to promote unity and social cohesion rather than divisive rhetoric, and on the government to safeguard the right of citizens to freely express their opinions.