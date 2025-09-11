Nigeria: National Grid Collapses Again

10 September 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ruth Nwokwu

The national grid on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, has collapsed.

The megawatt (MW) generated dropped from 2,917.83 (MW) to 1.5 (MW) between 11 am and 12 pm on Wednesday.

Shortly after the collapse, the Nigeria National Grid, through an X handle that provides updates on electricity distribution, announced that "System restoration is in progress."

However, distribution companies (DisCos) were yet to provide any updates about the grid collapse as at the the time of filing this report.

