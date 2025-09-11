Nigeria: Tinubu to Address Nigerians On Independence Day

President Bola Tinubu will deliver a nationwide broadcast on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, as part of activities marking Nigeria's 65th Independence Anniversary.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, during the inauguration of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) for the anniversary in Abuja.

Akume explained that the committee has been tasked with planning, organising, and executing all approved programmes for the celebrations.

In a statement by the director of information in the SGF office, Segun Imohiosen, he described the Independence Day as both a moment of reflection and a call to action.

"This anniversary is a reminder of where we are coming from and where we are going from here. As a nation, we have faced challenges in areas such as political, economic and social issues but have overcome them. An anniversary is not just a celebration of the past. It is a call for action for the future," the SGF said.

The schedule released by the government showed that activities will begin with a World Press Conference on Thursday, September 25, 2025, followed by a Juma'at Service and women's activities on Friday, September 26.

Youth events and a historical arts exhibition will hold on Saturday, September 27; a Church Service on Sunday, September 28; and a public lecture on Monday, September 29. The celebrations will climax with the President's broadcast and the Independence Day parade on October 1.

As part of the commemorative projects, Akume also unveiled the Nigeria@65 Compendium Project workstation, initiated in collaboration with CherryAfrica Magazine, which will document milestones in governance, economy and national development across the decades.