Rwanda, Liberia Ink Visa Waiver, Cooperation Agreements

11 September 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Prince Ruzigana

Rwanda and Liberia have signed two key Memoranda of Understanding to boost bilateral ties, including one on the establishment of a Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation and a Visa Waiver Agreement to facilitate travel between the two countries.

The agreements were signed in Monrovia on Wednesday, September 10, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe and Liberian counterpart, Sara Beysolow Nyanti.

Nduhungirehe is in Monrovia to deepen relations between the two nations.

Rwanda and Liberia also cooperate in other areas, including security and parliamentary diplomacy.

The two countries' Inspector Generals of Police met in Kigali last year and explored ways to strengthen collaboration across various policing disciplines.

