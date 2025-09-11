Nigerian Govt Expresses Concern Over Israeli Airstrike in Qatar, Calls for Restraint

The Federal Government pf Nigeria has expressed "deep concern" over reports of an Israeli airstrike in Doha, Qatar, on September 9, 2025, allegedly targeting senior members of Hamas leadership.

This was contained in a press release signed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, which read, "The Federal Government of Nigeria expresses deep concern over reports of an Israeli airstrike on 9 September 2025 in Doha, Qatar, reportedly targeting senior members of the Hamas leadership."

The ministry emphasised the importance of respecting the sovereignty of nations and adherence to international law, especially in the use of force across borders.

"Nigeria underscores the primacy of respecting the sovereignty of all nations and adhering to international law, particularly in matters involving the use of force across borders," the statement added.

"This development raises serious questions about regional stability and the prospects for ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

The government further acknowledged Qatar's longstanding role in fostering dialogue and mediation in the region, urging all parties to exercise restraint. "Nigeria urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoid escalation and recommit to peaceful engagement," the statement read.

The ministry extended sympathies to victims of the attack and reiterated support for initiatives promoting dialogue and de-escalation. "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to all those affected by the incident and reiterate our unwavering support for initiatives that promote de-escalation, dialogue, and durable peace," the government added.

The Federal Government also reaffirmed its commitment to working with the United Nations (UN) and other international organisations to advance peace and security in the Middle East. "The Federal Government remains steadfast in its commitment to working alongside members of the international community... to advance peace, security, and the rule of law in the Middle East and beyond," the statement concluded.