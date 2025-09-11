Nigeria: Katsina Govt Approves Strategic Media, Education, Infrastructure, Asset Management Projects

press release

The approvals were made during the 13th regular Council meeting held on Wednesday, chaired by Governor Radda.

The Katsina State Executive Council chaired by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, has approved a series of critical projects spanning the information, education, works, and commerce sectors. These decisions reflect the administration's Building Your Future development agenda, focused on expanding opportunities, modernizing infrastructure, and strengthening public services.

The approvals were made during the 13th regular Council meeting held on Wednesday, chaired by Governor Radda. Briefing the press after the meeting, a team of Commissioners led by the Commissioner for Information, Bala Salisu Zango; Commissioner for Works and Housing, Sani Magaji Ingawa; Commissioner for Commerce and Tourism, Yusuf Haruna Jirdede; Commissioner for Higher and Technical/Vocational Education, Muhammadu Isa; and Special Adviser on Primary and Secondary Education, Nura Saleh Katsayal -- outlined the Council's resolutions and their long-term impact.

Commissioner for Information, Bala Salisu Zango, announced the Council's approval for the long-awaited digital upgrade of Katsina State Television (KTTV). "The upgrade involves the installation of a 5KW main transmitter, a 2.2KW standby transmitter, and a dedicated solar backup system," Mr Zango explained. He noted that KTTV's current transmitter, installed more than 30 years ago, is now obsolete.

"With this new development, the station will operate fully on satellite, accessible through decoders and regular home antennas. It will deliver high-resolution sound, video, and audio content, positioning KTTV as a true hub for information, education, and entertainment," he added.

The Commissioner for Higher and Secondary Education, Muhammadu Isa, addressed reports concerning the Federal University Dutsin-Ma. "The Katsina State Government has not abolished or closed the University's satellite centre," he clarified. "Rather, a committee investigation revealed that some private tertiary institutions were operating illegally running NCE, diploma, and degree programmes without accreditation from the NCCE or NUC. Many of these centres were using government-owned primary and secondary school facilities, which is unacceptable."

He added: "Only unapproved centres were directed to shut down until they meet the standards required for recognition. We have asked the Federal University Dutsin-Ma to establish proper facilities if they wish to operate satellite centres, instead of relying on state-owned schools. This decision is about ensuring quality and standard education."

Special Adviser on Primary and Secondary Education, Nura Saleh Katsayal, announced another key approval. "The government has awarded a contract for the procurement of customized educational textbooks for EECD, primary, and pilot junior secondary schools across the 34 local governments," Mr Katsayal said. He emphasized that the initiative, aligned with the Building Your Future agenda, will boost literacy, improve school performance, and revive the culture of reading.

"Our goal is to instill reading habits from early childhood and ensure that public libraries remain vibrant learning spaces."

The Commissioner for Works and Housing, Sani Magaji Ingawa, revealed that the Council approved the completion of the Katsina State Transport Authority (KSTAA) Modern Terminal at Dandagoro. "When completed, the terminal will modernize Katsina metropolis, ease transportation, and stimulate socio-economic growth," he stated.

"It represents another bold step in aligning Katsina with contemporary urban standards." Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Yusuf Haruna Jirdede, announced the approval of the lease of Malumfashi Motel to a private investor. "This decision reflects the administration's policy of optimizing government assets and minimizing unnecessary spending," he explained.

"Just last month, the government successfully leased out Katsina Motel and Daura Motel, attracting billions in private investment. Handing over government-owned hotels to private operators ensures efficiency, sustainability, and economic returns," he said. He stressed that this move is part of a broader strategy to reposition state-owned assets as engines of economic growth.

All approvals from today's Executive Council meeting underscore Governor Radda's commitment to transparent governance, sustainable development, and people-focused policies.