Nigeria: 47m Pupils, Teachers to Benefit From Govt's Free Laptop, Tablet Scheme

About 47 million pupils and teachers in Smart Schools across Nigeria are set to receive free laptops and tablets this year under a new Federal Government's initiative aimed at improving access to quality education.

The initiative was unveiled during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, and the Digital Learning Network in Abuja.

UBEC Smart Schools are model schools established in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to promote digital learning and 21st Century teaching methods.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer and President of Digital Learning Network, Thomas Lamerna, said the project would be implemented at no cost to either the federal or state governments. He added that the 47 million devices to be distributed would also come with free data access.

"To move this project forward without financial burden on the government or additional expenses for parents and students, we are partnering with the National Credit Guarantee Company, which has expressed support for the development of the project," Lamerna explained.

In her remarks, UBEC Executive Secretary, Aisha Garba, described the initiative as a "major turning point" in bridging the digital divide in Nigeria's education sector.

She said the devices would give pupils and teachers access to digital textbooks, interactive learning materials, and virtual classrooms, ultimately enhancing teaching and learning outcomes.

Garba further disclosed that UBEC would collaborate with state governments, school administrators, and stakeholders to ensure equitable distribution and effective use of the devices.

Training programmes, she added, would be rolled out to strengthen teachers' capacity in digital teaching methods.

"The whole essence of this partnership is to increase access and improve quality of education through low-cost models in both devices and internet connectivity.

"The government will play its role in ensuring every child has the opportunity to benefit from digital learning," she said.

She commended the Digital Learning Network for its contribution, noting that the partnership aligns with the Federal Government's vision of integrating technology into the education system and preparing Nigerian children for the global knowledge economy.