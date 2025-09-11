Nigeria: Ezekwesili Urges Senate to Recall Natasha, Cautions Against Constitutional Breach

ABUJA -- Former Minister of Education and Founder of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG), Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has called on the Nigerian Senate to immediately rescind its decision suspending Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central and allow her to resume her legislative duties.

In a strongly worded memo addressed to the Nigerian Senate, the judiciary, and citizens, Ezekwesili said that the suspension undermines constitutional governance and the rule of law. She urged the Senate to respect constitutional provisions and ensure the prompt restoration of the senator's mandate.

"The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is a covenant between government and the governed. Section 4 defines the limits of legislative power, while Section 14 enshrines the rule of law as the foundation of democracy. These are binding obligations, not suggestions," she wrote.

Ezekwesili emphasized that allowing the suspension to linger beyond its expiry period risks eroding public confidence in democratic institutions. She argued that the issue goes beyond one senator, noting that it concerns the principles of representation and the protection of citizens' rights.

"This case transcends one senator or constituency--it concerns our democracy's soul and our collective responsibility to protect it. If a duly elected senator can be silenced, it raises questions about the protection available to ordinary citizens," she said.

The former minister further called on Nigerians to unify their voices in demanding accountability and safeguarding constitutional order.

"To the Senate and Senators: Rescind your decision immediately. Recall Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan without delay. Demonstrate that Nigeria's commitment to justice, constitutional governance, and the rule of law is substantive, not rhetorical," she urged.

She also reminded citizens of their duty to hold leaders accountable, warning that democracy weakens when constitutional safeguards are ignored.

"Every day without remedy chips away at democracy's foundation. Our collective defense of her immediate return is about protecting every Nigerian's right against abuse of public power," Ezekwesili added.