Nigeria: EFCC Interrogates Mele Kyari Over Turn Around Maintenance of Refineries

Abuja — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is currently interrogating the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, over finances related to Turn Around Maintenance of refineries during his tenure as NNPCL GCEO.

According to a source, Kyari had reported at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency, on Wednesday to answer questions about the management of the TAM funds.

"We're questioning him on allegations of financial misappropriation relating to the refineries' maintenance while he was in office.

"This is part of an ongoing investigation. He was invited, and he honoured the invitation", the source said, adding that, "He is still with us." as at very late yesterday. THISDAY could not confirm whether he was eventually released as at the time of going to press.

Recall that a Federal High Court in Abuja, had last month made an order temporarily freezing four accounts in Jaiz Bank, linked to Kyari over suspected fraud.

The order by Justice Emeka Nwite was sequel to an ex-parte application brought and argued by the EFCC.