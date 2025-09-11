Nigeria: Over 100 Dignitaries, Others Listed for Diaspora Returns Initiative

Organisers of the Diaspora Returns Initiative have said the eight-day programme will reconnect global changemakers of African descent with opportunities for impact, investment and innovation.

The event, which is being put together by Strategic Solutions Global, begins on November 17, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria, and ends on November 24, 2025, in Accra, Ghana.

In a statement yesterday, its founder, Nancy Taiye Aragbaye, said the initiative is positioned as a landmark moment for entrepreneurs, investors, creatives, and leaders across the diaspora, who are eager to build bridges with Africa's dynamic ecosystems while contributing to transformative development.

She said the experience will officially launch with a welcome mixer at Eko Hotel in Lagos, adding that more than 100 distinguished guests including delegates, dignitaries, investors, influencers, and media representatives will gather to mark the start of the initiative.

The evening will feature curated entertainment, opening remarks by Aragbaye and introductions to key ecosystem partners.

Aragbaye described the mixer as more than a reception, but a declaration, a global return, and a collective awakening that will set the tone for the transformative week ahead.

A defining highlight of the itinerary is Impact Day, a full day dedicated to service and community engagement.

In partnership with local organizations such as Waterlight Save Initiative, an ECOSOC-accredited NGO, and DEPOWA, the Defence and Police Officers' Wives Association, delegates will engage in school empowerment visits, orphanage support programs, and business mentorship circles for young innovators.

The day will also see sponsorships and grants awarded to youth-led and women-led initiatives, as well as symbolic unity campaigns to promote visibility across communities. In addition, the program will sponsor selected youth delegates to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Festival in Ghana, ensuring that opportunities for growth and impact extend beyond the initiative itself. Reflecting on this aspect, Aragbaye emphasised that the initiative is not about returning to take, but about returning to give, with Impact Day serving as a collective expression of love for the continent.

Driving the momentum of the Diaspora Returns Initiative is a founding class of six women known as the Diaspora Advocates. These women are accomplished professionals who bring vision, passion, and commitment to the movement.

Quiana Watson, a renowned luxury real estate broker and business coach, is celebrated for her mission of generational wealth building. Candis Grace, a global brand strategist, has led campaigns for Netflix, Mastercard, and the United Nations, shaping culture while positioning Africa-forward brands to scale globally.

Fashion and e-commerce mogul Maxie J, founder of Ellaè Lisquè, has built a reputation for bold aesthetics and fearless digital entrepreneurship. Dr. Jameeka Banks, a financial literacy educator, continues to inspire resilience through her educational and nonprofit work. Ashley Wheeler, realtor and founder of The Wheeler Way Foundation, advocates for authentic leadership and ownership, while Sonia Tucker, model, influencer, and philanthropist, uses her platform to amplify cultural pride, service, and purpose.

While it begins in Lagos and Accra in 2025, its impact is expected to reverberate across continents and generations.