Nigeria: Women, Youth Mentor Gets Doctorate Degree At 30

The president of the Women Mentorship Forum (WMF), Ebosetale Okhueleigbe, has earned a Doctorate Degree in Philosophy from an institution in the United States (US) at 30.

Okhueleigbe, who promotes women's and youth issues, already holds two Master's degrees, including one in Gender Studies.

A strong believer in human capital development and capacity building, she had set the target of attaining the doctorate before turning 35, a feat she has now surpassed five years earlier.

Her achievement has continued to attract accolades from across professional and civic circles.

An award-winning Nigerian Tax Auditor with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Okhueleigbe is also a humanitarian and civic leader.

She recently delivered a keynote address at the African Women Achievers Awards and Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, where she urged Africans to embrace unity and challenged students to turn negativity into positive outcomes while defining their lives on their own terms.

Okhueleigbe, founder of PSL, champions the belief that people can drive positive change through hard work, commitment, and the right mindset. With a career spanning tax auditing, technology, public service, and civic leadership, she also holds advanced certifications from Harvard Business School and the London School of Business Administration.

She is widely regarded as someone who has transformed passion into purpose, and purpose into measurable impact.