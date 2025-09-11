Nigeria: Higher Pass Rate As Kwara Releases 2025 Bece Results

The Kwara State government has released the results for the 2025 BECE with pass rates in core subjects like Mathematics and English surging by many points among the students.

According to official data from the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, the results also showed 27% rise in enrolment rate in the examination, including among female students.

The commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr Lawal Olohungbebe said that the gains underscore the investments of the Abdulrazaq administration in the education sector.

" The gains in the performance, learning outcomes, and rising attempts are a pointer to the efforts of all the stakeholders, especially Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

"Between 2019 and 2025, the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has experienced sustained growth and gradual gains in equity.

"Total enrolment expanded by 26.28%, rising from 45,761 candidates in 2019 to 57,787 in 2025. Over the same period, the female share of candidates increased steadily -- from 47.89% to 48.33% --indicating that the growth in participation continues to include more girls each year.

"Focusing on the most recent cycle, 2025 recorded another step up. Total enrolment grew from 56,508 in 2024 to 57,787 in 2025, while attendance improved in most subjects; for example, English recorded a rise in the present rate from 95.29% to 96.09%.

"These access gains were matched by achievement gains. Pass rates improved across several core subjects, with increases of +2.23 percentage points (pp) in Mathematics, +2.94 pp in English, +4.51 pp in National Values, +3.72 pp in History, and +3.33 pp in Pre-Vocational Studies.

"Importantly, the average scores (mean) also moved up in these subjects -- most notably in English, Mathematics, National Values, and Pre-Vocational Studies--showing that the improvements are not merely at the pass threshold but reflect a broader shift in overall performance.

"In summary, the system is trending in the right direction: more candidates are entering and sitting the examinations, and a larger share is achieving success, with meaningful improvements concentrated in the core subjects that matter most for progression.

"Continued attention to attendance, targeted support for subjects with smaller gains, and consolidation of the practices that produced the 2025 improvements will help sustain and extend this positive trajectory," Olohingbebe said.

He, therefore, called on all Principals of Junior Secondary Schools to come to the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, as from Thursday 11th September, 2025 for the collection of their students results, warning that "collection of results is free of charge, as well as scratch cards for checking the results, the Commissioner warned.