Nigeria: First Lady, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Fashola, Alake, Soyinka, Others Pay Tributes to Doyin Abiola

Eulogies were poured on the late Dr. Doyin Abiola, the first female editor of a national newspaper in Nigeria, former Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the National Concord, and the widow of the late Chief MKO Abiola, winner of the annulled 1993 presidential election, during the evening of tributes held on Tuesday night in Lagos.

Prominent Nigerians that included the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Dele Alake, former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola(SAN), Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka, among others expressed their condolences to the media community, the nation and the family of the late first female editor and indeed the entire nation.

The First Lady said in her tributes, "Dr. Abiola was more than a trailblazer. She was a pioneer whose brilliance and courage opened doors for many women and set a standard of excellence for all.

"As the first female editor of a national newspaper in Nigeria, The National Comfort, she broke barriers in a male-dominated field and proved through her courage, intellect, and integrity that women have an indispensable role in shaping our nation's narrative. Dr Doyin Abiola's contributions to the growth of journalism and the media industry in Nigeria are worthy of note in that she carved a path of excellence and courage for many Nigerian women in media and public service. Her work strengthened Nigerian journalism and gave voice to truth and progress."

She added that her incisive writings as a columnist spoke to power. She was a fearless leader, writer, publisher, and manager of men, women, and resources, nurturing talents and inspiring countless young professionals. As a wife, mother, grandmother, and patriot, she lived with a deep sense of purpose, service, and devotion to her family and country.

According to her, she was an impeccable peer, loyal, and trustworthy ally. Dr. Doyin Abiola's life reminds us that titles do not measure true greatness, but by impact.

Our dear nation, we have lost a remarkable daughter, but my impactful footprints and legacy remain in terrible memories for all to remember.

She further said, "I, therefore, on behalf of my husband and family, together with the good women of Nigeria and our great nation, celebrate Dr. Doyin Abiola's courage, achievements, and enduring leadership.

For his part, Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwoolu described the late matriarch as a woman who navigated politics, family, national sacrifice, the voice of royalty, and the dignity of royalty. History remembers her because she made history.

According to him, her feats are only known because no human handed her the keys, but because she earned them.

"I remember, I saw a picture of her. She was a quiet force. She made more decisions than she ever took credit for. "And sitting down here, I read several text messages from her. Several. And indeed, in English, I would not have expected that she had watched the news, or that she had gone through the newspapers"

He recalled, "She kindly sent me notes of encouragement, of courage, a lot of times. As she was married to the late MKO Abiola, one of Nigeria's most iconic sons, she stood by the side in times of triumph and turmoil"

However, he added that she was not in the shadow of a leader as she was an equal, an intellectual force, a strategist, and a woman of faith, truth, and love.

"And so, on behalf of the people and government of Lagos, I extend our deepest condolences to their beloved, to their forever families. We welcome all of you. I can assure you that I will cherish the experiences that you have sent me in the last five years," he said

At the night of tribute, former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Raji Fashola, delivered a deeply personal and reflective speech honouring the late Dr. Doyinsola Abiola. He described her as a woman of unwavering principles who stood firmly on a pedestal of high values, never compromising her integrity.

Fashola emphasised Dr. Doyin Abiola's exceptional ability to think across local and global issues. In his words, her insights on politics, governance, and national development were a window into "the greatness of human thought."

He recalled a particularly memorable correspondence in 2014, when she sent him an email titled ABC's Reason for offering a powerful critique of democratic responsibility. In it, she reminded him that democracy thrives only when citizens hold leaders accountable and reject arrogance in national discourse. He said her words were a testament to her deep passion for truth, justice, and the democratic project. Concluding his tribute.

Fashola said the widespread tributes pouring in from across the globe were proof of her enduring impact. "Greatness," he noted, "does not die--it transforms. " In Dr Abiola's case, her legacy lives on vividly in the minds and hearts of millions.

Also, Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, described the late Dr. Mrs. Doyinsola Abiola as "a quintessential mother, a foremost journalist, and a national icon whose life was marked by purpose, integrity, and outstanding service."

According to the governor, her journey was not just professional, but patriotic: "She stood firm beside her husband, the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, throughout the June 12 struggle.

He said her death is not just a personal loss but one felt deeply across Nigeria's media and democratic space.

"She was a phenomenon who broke barriers and redefined possibilities for women in the Nigerian media landscape. Through her pen, leadership and intellect, she shaped public discourse, championed press freedom, and upheld journalism as a pillar of nation-building."

For her part, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Jumoke Oduwole reflected on the profound personal impact of the late Dr. Doyinsola Abiola.

She said, "When I think of it now, I wonder how she made the time, holding the same kind of steel in the middle of her knee.

"She always told me I was like her, blessing my career and encouraging me to try new things."

According to her, her mentorship extended beyond career advice to life's complexities, preparing me for adulthood, marriage, career, money, power, influence, politics, children, society, and meaning.

Meanwhile, Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka described Dr. Abiola as a quiet sustainer who stood solidly behind the protagonist of the June 12 presidential election.

He praised her ability to manage multiple responsibilities, saying, "She ran the empire that sustained family, collaborators, and sympathisers, while fiercely keeping the media outlet vibrant and defiant even before the dictator seized power.

"Just as she was central to the planning, the legacy, and the resilience of that struggle. That was Doyin: the reticent enthusiast and unshakable sustainer."

Minister of Solid Minerals Dele Alake spoke emotionally about their close bond in his tributes, saying, "She told me several times that I was the brother of my aunt."

Alake highlighted a lesser-known aspect of her legacy: "Beyond her journalistic prowess and societal standing, she was a treacherous force against imperialism from inception to the end.

"In her, we formed the nucleus of the intellectual heart of the scientific world, designing campaign strategies and mapping out leadership."

In her heartfelt tribute, Mrs. Doyinsola Abiola Tebun, daughter of the deceased, said, "You never complained. Your unflinching support meant the world to me, and your only goal seemed to be making me cry tears of joy."

While noting that her mother's sense of duty extended beyond the family, she added, "You were a global citizen but always Nigerian first. No matter our country's challenges, you remained committed to being part of the solution."

She praised her mother's quiet but unshakable activism during national crises, saying, "I watched you stand for your beliefs during the June 12 struggle not with fanfare, but with unwavering resolve."

She recalled how her mother's work during Nigeria's most critical democratic transition was grounded in principle, not ego.

"You never sought credit for your role in Nigeria's return to democracy. It was always about the greater good for you," she said. "You gave your time, intellect, resources, and even risked your life to support what you believed in."

She reflected on her mother's perfectionism, saying, "How do I write something befitting the best writer I have ever known? You were a perfectionist--editing endlessly and refusing to compromise on quality."

Harping her mother's marital life, she said, "As a wife, you modelled deep commitment. You gave your intellect and career in support of your husband's vision. Even when you didn't fully agree with decisions, I never heard you speak critically of Daddy."

She highlighted her mother's unwavering loyalty, saying, "Your honour for him lasted until your last breath. Your actions taught me what being a supportive partner means."

While recalling her childhood, Doyinsola remembered how her mother made Nigeria feel like home. "You were always happy to return home. Even during our stays abroad, you encouraged us to think about what we would contribute to our country.

"Our Nigerian holidays were magical. You made them fun and vibrant. I now understand that you cleverly made Nigeria appealing so we would love it as much as you did.

"Her support never wavered when she decided to return to Nigeria permanently. You asked when I wanted to come back and gave your full support.

"You never had to tell me to study; it would've felt absurd. Your own seriousness about life made it impossible not to take things seriously.

"When I called you from Stanford at 3 a.m., panicking over an exam, you simply listened, reassured me, and reminded me that I was not alone." She recalled.

She added, "Even in preparing to lay you to rest, your support has made it easier. Mummy, you waited for me. You gave me approximately 70 hours to return from wherever in the world I was to the glory of God"

Prominent dignitaries who attended the night of tribute included Former Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Former Governor of Ogun State Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Ogun State Deputy Governor Noimot Salako Oyedele, Founder/chairman and editor-in-chief of Arise News Prince Nduka Obaigbena, and Former Senior media Adviser to President Buhari Femi Adesina.