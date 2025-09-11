Liberia: Ladies of Marshall - Monrovia Region Celebrates With Thanksgiving Mass in Monrovia

Published: September 11, 2025

Monrovia - The Ladies of Marshall of the Monrovia Region ushered in a new leadership with a solemn Thanksgiving Mass held on Sunday at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Monrovia. The event followed the formal installation of the new regional officers, led by Respected Lady Sister Scholastica Nyenkan Nimley as Regional Noble Lady.

The Mass was presided over by Rev. Fr. McDonald Nah, the Vicar for Priests representing Archbishop Gabriel Blamo Jubwe of the Archdiocese of Monrovia. Rev Fr. Nah was joined at the altar by several co-celebrants, including Rev. Fr. Victor Sonkarley, the Deputy State Chaplain of the Knights of Marshall, Rev. Fr. Stephan SDB, Asst Parish Priest of Holy Innocents Matadi, Rev Fr. Omerly Y Kollie Jr. of Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish. Also in attendance were Most Respected Lady Sister Sarah Jinlack, Past State Noble Lady and Worthy Brother S. Clarence Borbordee, State Grand knight of the Liberia State Council.

In his homily, Fr. Nah offered both a historical reflection and spiritual exhortation, highlighting the legacy of the Noble Order and the evolving role of laypeople in the Church. He emphasized the divine guidance offered through the Holy Spirit in leadership and decision making, underscoring the vital role of collaboration, unity, and women's empowerment within the Church's mission. "The Ladies of Marshall are called not just to serve but to lead with humility, wisdom, and grace, and continue to build the church" Fr. Nah stated.

Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future

During the ceremony, the newly inducted officers were officially introduced, with Respected Lady Sister Scholastica Nyenkan Nimely assuming her role as Regional Noble Lady. In an emotional moment, she led a tribute to her mother, the late Sister Agatha Veronica Dweh-Welleh Sieh, who was the foundation member of Court #28, Past Regional Noble Lady and Past Grand Lady, calling for a moment of silence in her honor.

"As we enter the 99th year of the Noble Order's existence, we stand on the shoulders of giants," she said. "This is a sacred trust, and we must now move forward united in our purpose and faithful to our calling." Sister Nimely encouraged younger members in attendance, highlighting their potential to carry the legacy forward and invited the congregation to participate in the upcoming feast day of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

She also announced the first official program of the newly installed regional leadership team "THE MARSHALLAN PILGRIMAGE 2025" organized under the theme "Pilgrims of Hope" to Basilica of Our Lady of Peace in Côte d'Ivoire. "In recognition of the closing of the Catholic Church's Jubilee Year and Year of Hope, the pilgrimage will serve as a spiritual journey for members of the Noble Order" she said.

Procession Through the Streets of Monrovia

Following the Mass, refreshments were served, and the members of the Noble Order, led by a spirited junior brass band, paraded through the streets of central Monrovia from the Cathedral to the Stella Maris Polytechnic compound. The colorful procession was a public display of pride, unity, and the enduring presence of the Marshallans in the city.

A Reception to Remember

The evening reception was held at the Stella Maris compound and marked with jubilant celebrations. Guests were treated to an array of traditional and continental dishes in a festive atmosphere. One of the highlights of the night was the ceremonial popping of eight champagne bottles by the eight officers of the Monrovia Regional Court, representing the Eight Foundation Members of the Ladies of Marshall in Liberia.

Worthy Bro. S. Clarence Borbordee, the State Grand Knight, served as guest of honor. He remarked and proffered a toast in honor of the Roman Catholic Church.

Other dignitaries who delivered remarks included Past Grand Respected President Sister Betty Evans of the Monrovia Grand Ladies Auxiliary of St. John's International, Past Regional Grand Knight Worthy Bro. Boye Johnson and current Regional Grand Knight Worthy Bro. Henry Wilson both of the Monrovia Regional council.

In her closing remarks, Respected Lady Sister Scholastica offered heartfelt gratitude to all attendees and supporters, recalling her journey within the organization since 1984 as a junior member. She praised the efforts of the organizing committee and thanked all who contributed to the event's success.

The program was adeptly hosted by Kt. Bro. Michael Seator, Master of Ceremony of the Monrovia Regional Council and Sis Patricial Kpodi, Regional Secretary of the Monrovia Regional Court. It wrapped up with a thanksgiving prayer by Rev. Fr. Marti Dohan from the Sacred Heart Cathedral.