Liberia: Several Quarantined As Health Ministry Issues Alert After Suspected Ebola Death

MONROVIA — The Ministry of Health has issued an urgent memorandum to county health officers in four southeastern counties after the death of a ship passenger showing symptoms consistent with Viral Hemorrhagic Fever (VHF), a group of deadly diseases that includes Ebola and Lassa fever.

The memo, signed Tuesday by Health Minister Louise Kpoto, directed county health teams in Maryland, River Gee, Grand Gedeh, and Nimba to quarantine all individuals who had contact with the deceased passenger, intensify surveillance, and reactivate emergency protocols until laboratory results are confirmed.

"The patient presented with symptoms consistent with VHF before passing away during the voyage," the memorandum stated, warning that quarantine of contacts, community-based surveillance, and strict infection prevention measures were immediately required.

Health authorities said all individuals who came in contact with the deceased must undergo mandatory quarantine until test results are returned. County teams were instructed to provide daily monitoring and to report symptomatic contacts without delay.

The ministry also urged county hospitals to prepare isolation rooms and ensure protective equipment is available for health workers. "Reinforce use of PPE among health workers, particularly at ports of entry and county hospitals," the memorandum read.

The warning comes against the backdrop of Liberia's traumatic experience during the 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola epidemic, the world's deadliest outbreak of the virus. Liberia was one of the hardest-hit countries, alongside Guinea and Sierra Leone. At least 4,800 Liberians died, health systems collapsed, and thousands of children were orphaned.

The crisis exposed the fragility of Liberia's health infrastructure, but also led to long-term reforms, including the establishment of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), which is now working with the Ministry of Health on this new suspected case.

Public health experts warn that vigilance remains crucial. "Liberia cannot afford complacency," said one Monrovia-based epidemiologist. "The memories of Ebola are fresh, and a swift, coordinated response is our best defense."

The alert also comes as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) continues to battle a new Ebola outbreak in its eastern provinces. Since July, Congolese health authorities, supported by the World Health Organization (WHO), have confirmed dozens of cases and fatalities.

Although Liberia is geographically distant, West Africa remains vulnerable to cross-border epidemics due to porous borders, trade, and migration. The ministry's guidance underscores this risk, urging counties to reactivate their Incident Management Systems, a structure first used during the Ebola crisis to coordinate emergency responses.

The Ministry of Health instructed county teams to work with local leaders and community health workers to provide accurate information and counter misinformation, a major challenge during the Ebola years when fear and stigma hampered early reporting.

"Emphasize regular handwashing, avoid unnecessary contact with sick individuals, and ensure prompt referral of suspected cases," the memo read. It also warned against rumors and urged health promoters to use trusted local channels to spread correct messages.

An accompanying checklist circulated to county teams spelled out key priorities: maintaining daily surveillance in communities and health facilities, ensuring functioning isolation areas, confirming the availability of protective gear, and reinforcing infection prevention training. County health teams were also urged to monitor quarantined individuals closely, ensure adequate stocks of supportive care supplies, and prepare referral mechanisms for suspected cases.

Community engagement remains central, with health promoters asked to counter misinformation and stress the importance of hygiene, safe care-seeking, and avoiding unnecessary contact with the sick or deceased. Coordination at the county level was emphasized through daily meetings, open communication with the Ministry of Health, and activation of county incident management structures.

Minister Kpoto urged county teams to remain "vigilant, proactive, and to report immediately any suspected cases to the central level."

Public health analysts say the Ministry's rapid guidance reflects lessons learned from Ebola: early warning, community trust, and international coordination can make the difference between containment and catastrophe.

"Liberia is right to sound the alarm," said a regional health security expert. "Given what's happening in Congo and our own history, any suspected viral hemorrhagic fever case must be treated with utmost seriousness."