Liberia, Rwanda Seal Pacts to Enhance Visa-Free Travel, Trade

Liberia and Rwanda have signed two landmark agreements that will allow visa-free travel between the two nations and establish a Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC), paving the way for stronger trade, investment, and cultural exchanges.

The agreements were sealed on Wednesday at Liberia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia, in the presence of senior officials led by Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, and Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Jean Patrick Nduhungirehe.

Both governments hailed the pacts as a major step forward in fostering economic diplomacy and strengthening Africa's integration agenda.

Rwanda's Foreign Minister Nduhungirehe said the reciprocal visa waiver represents more than just convenience for travelers. According to him, it signals a continental shift toward free movement and trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"These agreements are important steps in our bilateral relations," he stressed. "The most important thing for Africans is to trade among ourselves, take advantage of AfCFTA, and share our experiences."

He explained that the newly established Joint Commission will serve as a structured platform for mapping out priority areas of cooperation and for reviewing existing agreements. He pointed to earlier pacts--including a 2008 defense memorandum, a 2018 tax and electoral services agreement, and a 2024 general cooperation accord--as key building blocks for this new partnership.

Nduhungirehe further hinted at ongoing discussions on a double taxation agreement and new opportunities for business partnerships under AfCFTA. He noted that both countries, having emerged from conflict, can learn from each other's experiences in peacebuilding, reconciliation, and national unity.

"Liberia and Rwanda have a shared history of resilience," he said. "We can draw lessons from each other to build stronger and more united nations."

He also congratulated Liberia on its election to the United Nations Security Council, pledging Rwanda's full support during its tenure.

Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti emphasized that the agreements reflect Liberia's commitment to expanding economic diplomacy and attracting foreign investment. She praised Rwanda's transformation following the 1994 genocide, describing it as a source of hope and inspiration for Liberia.

"What Rwanda has done demonstrates that we are not defined by conflict or difficulties, but by our determination to move forward," she said.

Nyanti recalled her first visit to Rwanda in 2007, which she described as a transformative experience that continues to influence her outlook on governance and development.

She revealed that Liberia intends to open a diplomatic mission in Kigali soon, a move she said would complement Rwanda's growing presence in Monrovia.

She also underlined the importance of education and cultural diplomacy, noting that more than 3,000 Liberian students are currently studying in Rwanda.

On security, Nyanti disclosed that talks are ongoing between officials from both countries on intelligence sharing and addressing regional threats. She highlighted the importance of such cooperation as Liberia prepares to assume its seat on the UN Security Council.

"The agreements we signed today are not just symbolic," she stressed. "They reflect our commitment to cooperation that delivers tangible results for our people."

Officials from both governments highlighted the broader benefits of visa-free travel. By removing barriers to mobility, they expect greater exchanges between businesses, students, and ordinary citizens, which in turn could spur trade, investment, and tourism.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Rwanda Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation is expected to convene in the coming months to outline concrete areas of collaboration, including trade, infrastructure development, education, and security.

Liberia's ARREST Agenda--focused on agriculture, roads, rule of law, education, sanitation, and tourism--was cited as a framework that offers numerous openings for Rwandan investors.

At the same time, Rwanda's strong record in governance, technology, and innovation provides valuable lessons for Liberia's development path.

As the ink dried on the two agreements, officials on both sides agreed that the real work begins now translating the commitments into action that strengthens trade, builds trust, and enhances opportunities for their citizens.