Liberia: Stakeholders Push for Broader Approach Beyond War Crimes Court

Monrovia — Key transitional justice stakeholders, including the Governance Commission, DUCOR Institute, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the South African Embassy, and the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia (OWECC-L), convened in Monrovia to advance discussions on truth, justice, and reconciliation beyond the long-debated War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC).

The high-level policy dialog is part of an ongoing transitional justice series brought together policymakers, civil society organizations, victims, and international partners to reflect on Liberia's progress since the release of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) report 16 years ago and to chart practical ways forward.

Ms. Marion Deniaud, Human Rights Officer at the OHCHR, emphasized that the forum was designed to expand the transitional justice discourse and ensure that victims of Liberia's civil wars see their rights to truth, reparations, and justice fully realized.

"Memorialization is an important component of transitional justice because it combats the culture of silence that often settles on human rights violations," Deniaud said. "But it is also critical for promoting social transformation by addressing the drivers of conflict and the power dynamics that exist in society, particularly gender dynamics."

She noted that Liberia has made strides since the unveiling of the Duport Road Memorial in 2017, with ongoing efforts by the Independent National Human Rights Commission (INCHR) and groups like the Liberia Massacre Survivors Association (LIMASA) to map and memorialize massacre sites across the country.

The goal of the dialog, Deniaud added, is to take stock of these achievements, identify best practices, and broaden the conversation to include reparations, truth-telling, and other mechanisms that can complement the work toward the establishment of the WECC and the proposed National Anti-Corruption Court.

South African Ambassador Iqbal Jhazbhay stressed the timeliness of the forum, aligning it with the African Union's 2025 theme, "Justice for Africans."

"Healing, justice, and closure are as important as infrastructure and economic development," Ambassador Jhazbhay said. "We are glad to support Liberia as it reframes its transitional justice discourse in an organic and inclusive way."

He praised the involvement of Liberian transitional justice experts, such as Dr. Aaron Weah, now a member of the African Transitional Justice Network at the University of Cape Town, calling their contributions "cutting-edge" and vital for Liberia's journey toward peace and justice.

Dr. Barbu Jallah, Executive Director of OWECC-L, reaffirmed that while the establishment of the WECC is a key priority, transitional justice is a broader process that must include reparations, memorialization, and societal healing.

"Our civil war still needs justice and we should never allow that need to be overlooked," Jallah said. "But victims look beyond prosecutions; they want reparations, hope, and societal transformation. This dialog is an opportunity to focus on what happens beyond the court."

He urged partners not to be discouraged by the slow pace of implementation, describing the process as "a marathon, not an event," and called on all actors to remain focused despite competing political and societal interests.

The forum also highlighted the mixed public perceptions of the TRC report, with many Liberians viewing the establishment of a war crimes court as its sole recommendation. Stakeholders underscored that the report contains over 100 recommendations, including measures for women's empowerment, reparations, and institutional reforms, which are equally crucial for lasting peace.

Organizers expressed optimism that the series of policy dialogs would strengthen collaboration among stakeholders, help clarify transitional justice priorities for communities, and keep victims' voices at the center of decision-making.