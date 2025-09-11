Liberia: NLA Launches Back to School Projects

As part of its ongoing commitment to social development and inclusive education, the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has launched a significant Back to School support initiative, donating assorted school utensils to Blind, Deaf and Dumb students in public schools across eleven Counties in Liberia.

The donation includes essential learning materials such as book bags, notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, rulers, and other basic school items.

These supplies were carefully selected to help ease the burden on low-income families and ensure that every child, regardless of their background, is adequately prepared for the 2025-2026 academic school year.

"We believe that education is the key to national development, and every Liberian child deserves the tools to learn, grow, and succeed," said Madam Helena Bobo Dour, Assistant Director of Social Welfare.

Madam Bobo Dour furthered that the donation is a reflection of the NLA's commitment to ensuring that no child is left behind, especially those from underprivileged and vulnerable backgrounds.

The NLA is working closely with school administrators, county education officers, and local community leaders to ensure the supplies reach all Blind, Deaf and Dumb students.

"Our goal is not only to support children in such conditions access to education but also to uplift entire communities. These school supplies may seem small, but they make a big difference in keeping them in school and encouraging learning." Madam Dour asserted at the start of the donation in Ganta, Nimba County on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

The NLA funds this initiative through proceeds generated from its gaming operations, demonstrating how public gaming revenues can be responsibly used to improve lives and foster equitable development aligning with the Rescue Agenda for inclusive development.

As the new school year begins, the NLA remains committed to supporting national education priorities and promoting social inclusion through targeted welfare programs and partnerships.

Beneficiary Counties include Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Bassa, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Gbarpolu and Bong. Others are; Nimba, Grand Gedeh, River Gee and Maryland.