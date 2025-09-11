Liberia: Israel Calls for Liberia Embassy in Jerusalem

The Ambassador of the State of Israel to Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, Roey Gilad, has urged Liberia to open an embassy in Jerusalem, describing it as a "smart investment" that will strengthen bilateral cooperation and attract more Israeli investment and technical support across agriculture, education, and defense.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, September 10, in Monrovia at the conclusion of his first working visit to Liberia since presenting his credentials to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai nearly a year ago, Ambassador Gilad emphasized that Israel's commitment to Liberia remains strong despite recent challenges in the Middle East.

"Opening a Liberian Embassy in Israel will be a huge asset for Liberia. It will bring investment, deepen agricultural and educational cooperation, and strengthen defense ties. It is a step that will pay off big time," he said.

During his three-day visit, Ambassador Gilad held meetings with several members of Liberia's Cabinet, including the Ministers of Agriculture, Education, Defense, and Foreign Affairs. Agriculture, he noted, remains the "main pillar" of Israel-Liberia partnership.

"Every year, between 50 and 60 Liberian students go to Israel for what we call agro-studies. They spend 11 months working, studying, and gaining practical experience. This year, we may double that number to 100 students. Not many African countries enjoy this program," he said.

He added that Israel intends to expand cooperation with Liberia in education, noting the country's impressive reforms and vision for development.

"Education is one of the most important portfolios in the cabinet. This is how you shape the face of Liberia's future. We want Israel to be relevant to Liberia's agenda in education," Ambassador Gilad said.

The Ambassador also discussed defense and security matters with Liberia's Minister of Defense. While he did not disclose specific arrangements, he highlighted the strategic significance of Liberia's upcoming role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"Liberia has always been a force for stability, prosperity, and peace in Africa. As it joins the Security Council, we trust it will bring those same values to global decision-making, especially on issues critical to Israel's security in a very unstable region," he noted.

Ambassador Gilad confirmed that discussions are underway to facilitate a state visit by President Boakai to Israel in early 2026, which he described as the most significant step to date in bilateral relations.

"There is nothing more significant for bilateral relations than a Presidential visit. Previous Liberian leaders, including Presidents Johnson-Sirleaf and George Weah, visited Israel. We hope President Boakai will be able to do the same," he said.

Highlighting Liberia's longstanding support for Israel, Ambassador Gilad recalled the nation's pivotal vote in 1947 that helped establish the State of Israel. He also praised Liberians' enduring goodwill toward Israel.

"Every time I come here, I am impressed by the support Israel receives in Liberia. Since 1947, our relationship has continued to improve, and I am extremely satisfied with the cooperation at every level," he said.

While in Monrovia, Ambassador Gilad addressed the ongoing conflict with Hamas, describing Israel's approach as one of strategic restraint to protect civilian lives while targeting militants.

"We still have 48 hostages in Gaza. Our primary aim is to bring them home. The second aim is to disarm Hamas. If we didn't care about human life, this campaign could have ended in one month. But we value human life, and this is why it has taken longer," he explained.

He also cited Israel's broader security challenges in the region, including threats from Hezbollah and Iranian-backed groups, and emphasized Liberia's understanding of Israel's security concerns in the context of its upcoming UNSC role.

Ambassador Gilad concluded by reiterating Israel's commitment to further collaboration with Liberia:

"Israel and Liberia enjoy a unique bond. It is not just about what Israel can give, but about dialogue, mutual respect, and learning from each other. Agriculture, education, and security are our anchors, and we intend to expand support in all these sectors. The sky is the limit for our partnership."

He expressed optimism that 2026 will mark a year of renewed development cooperation, with Israel and Liberia working closely on programs that promote education, agriculture, and capacity building for a more prosperous future.